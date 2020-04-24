China central bank yet to conduct open market operations on Friday: traders

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a mask walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, in Beijing, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank has not yet conducted open market operations on Friday, traders said.

A batch of 267.4 billion yuan worth of one-year targeted medium-term lending facility (TMLF) is set to expire on the day.

Traders told Reuters that the central bank will roll over the TMLF on Friday.

Markets widely expect the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) to lower the interest rate on the TMLF loans. A PBOC statement is due at 0145 GMT.