FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a mask walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, in Beijing, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee

HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s central bank issued 30 billion yuan ($4.3 billion) of offshore bills in Hong Kong on Thursday, according to a notice published by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

The People’s Bank of China priced a 20 billion yuan three-month tranche with a coupon of 2.70%, and a 10 billion yuan one-year tranche also at 2.70%, said the notice.