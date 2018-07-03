FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2018 / 1:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

China's yuan slips past 6.7 per dollar for the first time in nearly a year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's yuan currency CNY=CFXS, on a downward spiral since mid-June, slipped past 6.7 per dollar in early trading on Tuesday for the first time since Aug. 9, 2017.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen on a counter of a branch of a commercial bank in Beijing, China, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

The central bank put the midpoint CNY=PBOC roughly in line with market expectations at 6.6497 yuan per dollar, its weakest level in about 10 months, setting the stage for the day's drop.

Chinese currency and stock markets have been jittery ahead of a July 6 deadline for U.S. tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods that Beijing has said it would match with tariffs on U.S. products.

The yuan was trading at 6.7100 per dollar at 0149 GMT. It’s lost about 4.6 percent of its value against the dollar since June 14.

Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
