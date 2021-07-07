China aims to produce 20 million T recycled nonferrous metals by 2025

BEIJING (Reuters) - China aims to bring its scrap steel utilisation amount to 320 million tonnes by 2025 and churn out 20 million tonnes of recycled non-ferrous metals, including copper, aluminium and lead, the state planner said in a statement on Wednesday.
The targets follow Beijing’s climate vows and concerns over the supply situation of some key resources in the country.
Reporting by Muyu Xu, Min Zhang and Gabriel Crossley
