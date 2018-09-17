Aluminum maker China Hongqiao Group slumps as power costs to rise

BEIJING (Reuters) - Shares in China Hongqiao Group, the world’s biggest aluminum producer, tumbled for a second day on Monday after the company’s home province of Shandong said it was introducing fees for onsite power plants.

The stock fell as much as 8.5 percent to HK$5.30 ($0.675) after a near 16 percent plunge on Friday, taking it to a two-year low.

The drop came after the Shandong commodity price bureau said owners of captive power plants would need to pay 0.05 yuan ($0.0073) per kilowatt hour of electricity generated from July 2018, rising to 0.1016 yuan per kWH after the end of 2019.

Argonaut analyst Helen Lau estimated that the new policy would increase Hongqiao’s aluminum production costs by around 500 yuan ($73) per tonne.

China’s top economic planner, the National Development and Reform Commission, said in July it would force factories with onsite power plants to pay fees to help fund $12 billion in cuts to commercial and industrial electricity prices.

In an announcement to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Monday, Hongqiao noted the Shandong statement but said it has “not received any specific notice at this time.”

The company said it would talk with relevant government authorities “to provide reasonable suggestions with a view to securing maximum interest of shareholders of the company.”