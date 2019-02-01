China Hongqiao Group to gradually restart aluminum production

BEIJING (Reuters) - China Hongqiao Group, the world’s top aluminum smelter, said on Friday it would gradually restart production from some of its pots after the shorter set of winter output curbs expired on Jan. 31.

Some of the restrictions on Hongqiao’s winter output were to run for four months from mid-November to mid-March but others only applied to December and January.

In a statement to Reuters, the company said it would take around four months, until June, to fully resume production from the pots now being restarted. Around 100,000 tonnes of aluminum production had been affected by the winter cuts, it added.