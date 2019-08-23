Glencore, Trafigura pick up aluminum in Qingdao court auctions

BEIJING (Reuters) - Commodity traders Glencore PLC and Trafigura [TRAFGF.UL] have picked up a combined 70,479 tonnes of aluminum over the past week by winning online auctions of metal inventory dating back to China’s 2014 Qingdao warehousing scandal, according to the e-commerce platform that hosted the sales.

The stock, being auctioned on a JD.com site by the Qingdao Intermediate People's Court, was formerly held by Dezheng Resources, the company accused of duplicating warehouse certificates to pledge metal as collateral for multiple bank loans. [tinyurl.com/yylx3ydu]

The scandal rocked the metals industry and stung banks and trading houses for more than $3 billion. Dezheng founder Chen Jihong was handed a 23-year jail term in late 2018.

According to JD.com, Glencore paid 485.43 million yuan ($68.51 million) for 39,745.76 tonnes of aluminum ingots, while Trafigura spent 375.11 million yuan for 30,733.148 tonnes.

Glencore declined to comment, while Trafigura didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.