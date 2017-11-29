Copper executives see balanced market in short-to-medium term

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The global copper market will be balanced for the foreseeable future even as mine supplies tighten and demand from China, the world’s top consumer, remains strong, executives from major copper companies said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - Ivan Arriagada, chief executive officer of Chilean miner Antofagasta Minerals Plc, attends an interview with Reuters in Santiago, Chile October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Antofagasta PLC chief executive officer Ivan Arriagada said he expects the market to be balanced or in a small deficit this year and into 2018.

Refined copper demand is growing at a “healthy rate” of 4 percent this year and new production “has largely already been absorbed in the market”, Arriagada said at the Asia Copper Conference in Shanghai.

Liangang Li, deputy general manager of China Minmetals Non-Ferrous Metals Co said he expects a balanced market for the next two years. The company is part of China Minmetals Corp [CHMIN.UL], one of the country’s largest miners and metals traders.

Chief Executive of Chilean state copper company Codelco [COBRE.UL], Nelson Pizarro, said he expects copper prices to hold between $2.80 per lb and $3.10 per lb over the short to medium term.

Copper is currently trading at around $3.10 per lb.