FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Copper executives see balanced market in short-to-medium term
Sections
Featured
A turning point in Zimbabwe
Reuters Backstory
A turning point in Zimbabwe
Pricey tech stocks hog global market spotlight
Markets
Pricey tech stocks hog global market spotlight
Slim chance of Kochs taking over Meredith media
Breakingviews
Slim chance of Kochs taking over Meredith media
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
November 29, 2017 / 1:29 AM / in 31 minutes

Copper executives see balanced market in short-to-medium term

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The global copper market will be balanced for the foreseeable future even as mine supplies tighten and demand from China, the world’s top consumer, remains strong, executives from major copper companies said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - Ivan Arriagada, chief executive officer of Chilean miner Antofagasta Minerals Plc, attends an interview with Reuters in Santiago, Chile October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Antofagasta PLC chief executive officer Ivan Arriagada said he expects the market to be balanced or in a small deficit this year and into 2018.

Refined copper demand is growing at a “healthy rate” of 4 percent this year and new production “has largely already been absorbed in the market”, Arriagada said at the Asia Copper Conference in Shanghai.

Liangang Li, deputy general manager of China Minmetals Non-Ferrous Metals Co said he expects a balanced market for the next two years. The company is part of China Minmetals Corp [CHMIN.UL], one of the country’s largest miners and metals traders.

Chief Executive of Chilean state copper company Codelco [COBRE.UL], Nelson Pizarro, said he expects copper prices to hold between $2.80 per lb and $3.10 per lb over the short to medium term.

Copper is currently trading at around $3.10 per lb.

Reporting by Tom Daly, Josephine Mason and Ruby Lian; Editing by Joseph Radford and Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.