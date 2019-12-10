China major copper smelter output falls m/m in November: Antaike

BEIJING (Reuters) - Refined copper cathode production by major Chinese smelters fell by more than 4% in November from the previous month, a survey of producers by research house Antaike published on Tuesday showed.

The 22 smelters surveyed churned out 738,000 tonnes of cathodes, down from a revised figure of 770,000 tonnes in October but up 8.9% year on year, said Antaike, the research arm of the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association.

The month-on-month drop came as top smelter Jiangxi Copper Co carried out a 48-day overhaul on a flash furnace, said Antaike, which put January-November output at 7.781 million tonnes, up 7.2% year on year.

With little maintenance planned for December and smelters racing to meet annual output targets, this month’s production is expected to rise to around 760,000 tonnes, Antaike said.