China's June refined nickel output rises 10.8% year on year: Antaike

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s June nickel cathode output rose 10.8% year on year to 15,099 tonnes, Antaike, the research arm of the country’s nonferrous metals association, said on Friday.

The total, which included 13,000 tonnes from top producer Jinchuan Group, was up 5.4% from May, Antaike said.

“In the first half of the year, the supply of Chinese nickel cathode was not affected by the pandemic,” it added, putting January-June production at 83,000 tonnes, up 7.4%.

Antaike said it expects production in the second half of 2020 to be little changed year on year, without providing a figure for the last six months of 2019.