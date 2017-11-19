China military sets up website to report leaks, fake news

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s military on Sunday launched a website inviting the public to report leaks and fake news, as well as illegal online activities by military personnel, the latest step in a push to ensure Communist Party control over the internet.

Beijing has been ramping up measures to secure the internet and maintain strict censorship, a process that accelerated ahead of the party’s five-yearly National Congress that took place in October.

The new website is an effort to implement the guiding spirit of the Congress and will help maintain a “clear internet space” surrounding the military, according to 81.cn, the military’s official news portal.

Citizens are encouraged to use the platform to report online content that attacks the military’s absolute leadership and distorts the history of the military and the Communist Party, the website said.

Cases of military personnel illegally opening online social accounts and publishing unauthorized information should also be reported, it said.

President Xi Jinping has made China’s “cyber sovereignty” a top priority in his sweeping campaign to bolster security. He has also reasserted the ruling Communist Party’s role in limiting and guiding online discussion.