China graft watchdog probes CNMC executive for corruption

BEIJING (Reuters) - The deputy general manager of China Nonferrous Metal Mining Group (CNMC) has been placed under investigation on suspicion of breaching discipline after only three months in the job, the ruling Communist Party’s top graft watchdog said on Wednesday.

Yang Qi, who on Dec. 4 resigned as chairman of CNMC listed unit China Nonferrous Metal Industry’s Foreign Engineering and Construction Co Ltd for personal reasons merely a week after taking up the post, was named CNMC deputy general manager on Sept. 9.

According to a brief statement by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), Yang is suspected of serious breaches of discipline, a common euphemism for corruption.

Yang, who is in his early 50s, previously served as deputy general manager of China National Gold Group for more than six years and also has experience in the aluminum sector, a brief resume provided by the CCDI showed.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has waged a war against graft since coming to power in 2012, locking up dozens of senior officials and executives.

Reuters was unable to reach Yang or a representative for comment.