Beijing says U.S. smeared China with accusations of rights violations

BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing said on Thursday that comments by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accusing China of human rights violations in its treatment of Muslims constituted a smear against China.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily briefing Thursday. He did not mention Pompeo in particular.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a television interview on Wednesday that China’s treatment of Muslims, including the Uighurs, in western China was an “enormous human rights violation” and Washington will continue to raise the issue.