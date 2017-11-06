CNPC plans to cut gas supplies to industrial users-state media

BEIJING (Reuters) - China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) plans to reduce natural gas supplies to industrial users as it expects supply shortages this winter after millions of residential households were switched to gas for heating under a government program to reduce pollution.

CNPC, one of the country’s top three gas suppliers, said it expects a supply gap of 4.8 billion cubic meters for all of its customers, the state-run China Youth Daily reported on Monday citing sources. The article was also posted on CNPC’s main website.