September 11, 2018 / 8:04 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

China's Netease says finance site to rectify 'irregular practices'

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese internet company Netease said on Tuesday it would stop updating its finance website from today to rectify what it called “irregular practices” and conduct a “comprehensive correction.”

Netease said its finance site had encountered problems and the firm had conducted a “serious self-criticism and introspection” and would work with other platforms to “create a clean and upright cyberspace.”

Netease did not specify the website’s problems.

The Chinese government maintains strict censorship of news sites and media platforms.

Reporting by Pei Li and Ryan Woo; Editing by Darren Schuettler

