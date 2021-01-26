China, New Zealand agree to expand trade deal: Xinhua

FILE PHOTO: An attendant moves flags of New Zealand and China after a welcome ceremony for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China and New Zealand signed a protocol on upgrading the bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) between the two countries, China’s official Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

China will open up sectors such as aviation, education and finance as part of the upgraded FTA, the report said, while New Zealand will increase visa quotas for Chinese language teachers and tour guides. The report did not elaborate further on what other changes will be implemented.