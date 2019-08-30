World News
August 30, 2019 / 7:29 AM / in 12 minutes

Senior Chinese diplomat to visit North Korea next week

1 Min Read

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) listens to Minister for the Office of the State Counsellor of Myanmar Kyaw Tint Swe (not pictured) at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China August 27, 2019. How Hwee Young/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese government’s top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, will visit North Korea next week, China’s foreign ministry said on Friday.

Reporting by Cate Cadell; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below