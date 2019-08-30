Senior Chinese diplomat to visit North Korea next week
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) listens to Minister for the Office of the State Counsellor of Myanmar Kyaw Tint Swe (not pictured) at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China August 27, 2019. How Hwee Young/Pool via REUTERS
BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese government’s top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, will visit North Korea next week, China’s foreign ministry said on Friday.
