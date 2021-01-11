China's Xi congratulates N. Korea leader Kim on becoming party general secretary - state media

FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds during a meeting to commend role models in China's fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING (Reuters) - China President Xi Jinping has congratulated North Korea leader Kim Jong Un on being elected as general secretary of the ruling Workers’ Party, Chinese state media said on Monday.

Kim was elected on Monday, taking over the title from his late father. China is often considered to be North Korea’s closest ally.

(This story corrects the day of election from Monday to Sunday)