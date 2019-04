FILE PHOTO - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on January 10, 2019. KCNA via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping sent his congratulations to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un following his re-election as chairman of the State Affairs Commission, China’s official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

Xi told Kim that China highly values its friendship with North Korea and is willing to push forward the bilateral relations.