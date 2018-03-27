North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits China: state media

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited China from Sunday to Wednesday on an unofficial visit, China’s state news agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday.

The visit was Kim’s first known journey abroad since he assumed power in 2011 and is believed by analysts to serve as preparation for upcoming summits with South Korea and the United States.

The report did not say whether the two sides discussed North Korea’s pursuit of nuclear weapons, which has led to tough U.N. sanctions, backed by China.