North Korea's Kim says to work for 'welcomed' result in second Trump summit: Xinhua

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walk after lunch at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said during a visit to China his country would try to make a second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump achieve a result that the international community would welcome, China’s Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

Kim also told Chinese President Xi Jinping he hoped relevant sides would take North Korea’s “reasonable concerns” seriously and respond to them to promote a comprehensive resolution on the Korean peninsula, China’s official news agency said.

The visit to China, Kim’s fourth in the past year, followed reports of advanced negotiations for a second summit between Washington and Pyongyang aimed at resolving the standoff over North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

Kim and Trump pledged to work toward denuclearization at their landmark summit in Singapore in June but the agreement was short on specifics. Negotiations have made little headway since.

“The DPRK will continue sticking to the stance of denuclearization and resolving the Korean Peninsula issue through dialogue and consultation, and make efforts for the second summit between DPRK and U.S. leaders to achieve results that will be welcomed by the international community,” Xinhua quoted Kim as saying.

DPRK, or the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, is North Korea’s official name.

The Chinese state news agency described the atmosphere in talks between Kim and Xi as “cordial and friendly” and said the two reached important consensus, agreeing to make joint efforts to promote development.

It said China supported the North’s adherence to “the direction of denuclearization” on the peninsula and the improvement of inter-Korean relations. Beijing also supported U.S.-North Korean summits and the use of dialogue to resolve concerns, it quoted Xi as saying.

“China hopes that the DPRK and the United States will meet each other halfway,” it said.