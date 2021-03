FILE PHOTO: North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses the first short course for chief secretaries of the city and county Party committees in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released March 7, 2021 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stressed to China’s President Xi Jinping the need to strengthen unity and cooperation between the two countries, North Korean state media KCNA reported on Tuesday.

Kim made the remarks in a verbal message to China’s Xi, following Xi’s earlier remarks.