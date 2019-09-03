Commodities
September 3, 2019 / 3:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

China still actively promoting nuclear fuel processing project with Areva

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is still actively promoting a nuclear fuel processing site project with France’s Areva, China’s vice minister of ecology and environment Liu Hua said on Tuesday.

Liu gave no indication that they had selected a site for the project, with a previously proposed venue in Lianyungang canceled after protests.

Commercial negotiation is “almost concluded”, Liu said, speaking at a briefing to introduce China’s first white paper on nuclear safety.

Reporting by Tom Daly in BEIJING and David Stanway in SHANGHAI; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below