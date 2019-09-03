China still actively promoting nuclear fuel processing project with Areva

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is still actively promoting a nuclear fuel processing site project with France’s Areva, China’s vice minister of ecology and environment Liu Hua said on Tuesday.
Liu gave no indication that they had selected a site for the project, with a previously proposed venue in Lianyungang canceled after protests.
Commercial negotiation is “almost concluded”, Liu said, speaking at a briefing to introduce China’s first white paper on nuclear safety.
