China to build 6-8 reactors a year to meet 2030 goals: exec

FILE PHOTO - A booth of the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) is pictured at an expo in Xian, Shaanxi province, China August 19, 2017. Picture taken August 19, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will be able to build six to eight nuclear reactors a year once the approval process gets back to normal in the near future, the chairman of the state-owned China National Nuclear Corporation told Reuters on Monday.

“That should be enough to meet our country’s 2030 development plans,” he said on the sidelines of an industry conference.

China did not approve any new projects for three years until it gave the nod to two new reactor complexes in southeast China earlier this year.