A booth of the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) is pictured at an expo in Xian, Shaanxi province, China August 19, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will fall short of its nuclear power generation capacity target for 2020, according to a forecast from the China Electricity Council on Tuesday.

The country’s installed nuclear power generation capacity is expected to reach 53 gigawatts next year, below a target of 58 gigawatts, council vice chairman Wei Shaofeng told an industry conference in Beijing.