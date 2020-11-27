China's first Hualong One nuclear reactor starts operations

BEIJING (Reuters) - China National Nuclear Corp(CNNC) said on Friday its first Hualong One, a third-generation pressurised water nuclear reactor, has started operations and is connected to the grid.

The design, seen as competition to the Westinghouse-developed AP1000 and Europe’s EPR, is deployed in the 1,150-megawatt Fuqing Unit 5 in the southeastern province of Fujian.

Hualong One is designed to have a 60-year lifespan and its reactor core needs refuelling every 18 months.

“(The successful grid connection) indicates that China has broken the monopoly of overseas nuclear technology and has officially become a country with advanced nuclear techniques,” CNNC said in a statement.

The second Hualong One at Fuqing, Unit 6, is scheduled for completion in 2021.

China currently has six overseas Hualong One projects under construction.