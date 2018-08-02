Shanghai's INE looks to brokers to boost oil futures volumes: sources

BEIJING (Reuters) - Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE) is asking futures brokers to help boost trading volumes and liquidity in its nascent crude oil futures trade as the first contract heads for expiry later this month, two sources said. The INE, part of the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE), has approached in recent weeks at least two major brokers about finding investors to drum up business in the less-active forward months, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Those investors would be similar to market makers, who are often deployed by international exchanges such as CME Group Inc and Intercontinental Exchange to fuel activity in new contracts. INE does not have an official market-making program.

The potential candidates for the role would be institutional investors, such as wealth managers and hedge funds, they said.

It was not known if the exchange has identified any candidates yet. The sources declined to be identified as they are not authorized to speak to the media.

The move comes amid worries among investors and brokers that liquidity in the market is concentrated in the September contract, which expires at the end of this month.

September’s expiry is seen as a big test of China’s first yuan-denominated oil contract, which was launched four months ago aimed at gaining greater clout in global crude pricing.

The INE declined to comment.

“More investors will roll their September contracts into December in the coming weeks. Right now, liquidity in December is not high enough to attract big investors,” said Wang Xiao, head of crude oil research with Guotai Junan Futures.

State-controlled oil majors have helped provide liquidity, but getting a commitment from other investors to do so would enhance efforts to increase interest in the market.

Monthly exchange data shows that turnover in the contract has surged since its launch. In July, it accounted for 7 percent of global turnover in oil futures, taking third place behind London’s Brent and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI), with Arab oil heavyweight Dubai in fourth.

But most of the daily turnover and open interest, a measure of liquidity, is concentrated in the September contract, which expires at the end of this month. The December contract has a cluster of activity, but the drop-off is steep.

Chinese commodity futures investors do not typically trade steadily over the months, but instead pick specific months in which they deal.

That complicates efforts to trade spreads between Brent, WTI and Shanghai.

“The monthly gap between Shanghai contracts and global oil futures created difficulties for arbitrage,” said Wang.

Having more liquidity spread out across forward months is considered important for luring international hedge funds and other financial players, who like to trade month by month.

Open interest across the first five months of the Brent and WTI contracts <0#LCO:> and <0#CL:> is relatively evenly spread out.

INE slashed fees for the October and November contracts last month and on Tuesday cut them for the January and February months, which was seen as an effort to invigorate interest.

Combined open interest in those four contracts was just 445 lots on Thursday, equivalent to just under 500,000 barrels of oil and tiny in comparison to September which has almost 14,000 lots of open interest.