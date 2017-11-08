FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China set non-state 2018 crude oil import quota 54 percent more than 2017
Sections
Featured
FBI agents raid headquarters of major U.S. body broker
Exclusive
Special Reports
FBI agents raid headquarters of major U.S. body broker
Online travel sites get squeezed by Airbnb, hotel chains
Technology
Online travel sites get squeezed by Airbnb, hotel chains
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Business
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
November 8, 2017 / 2:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

China set non-state 2018 crude oil import quota 54 percent more than 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has set its 2018 crude oil import quota for non-state companies at 142.42 million tonnes, the Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday, an increase of more than 50 percent that took market participants by surprise.

FILE PHOTO: An employee rides a bike on a road near refinery plants of Chambroad Petrochemicals, in Boxing, Shandong Province, China, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Meng Meng/File Photo

The new quota, up from 91.73 million tonnes for 2017, includes supply available to the country’s independent oil refineries. The ministry did not provide a detailed breakdown of quota recipients.

The annual quota announcement came much earlier than usual. It also came following recent state media report that China’s increasingly influential independent refineries have sought changes to oil quota polices to help them plan procurement and production in advance. [nL4N1N82BS]

“It’s an improvement to set the annual volumes earlier. But the volumes are much larger than expected,” said Harry Liu of consultancy IHS Markit.

Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Meng Meng; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.