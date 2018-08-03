FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2018 / 4:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

China's NDRC issues draft rules opening access to oil, gas infrastructure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state planner issued new draft rules on Friday to give private investors access to the country’s oil and gas infrastructure including crude oil pipelines, gas pipelines, liquefied natural gas terminals and underground gas storage.

The new draft rules followed requests from the country’s energy operators, especially in natural gas, that asked for equal access to natural gas pipelines and interconnection of the pipes, the National Development and Reform Commission said.

Reporting by Meng Meng and Aizhu Chen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

