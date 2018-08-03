China's NDRC issues draft rules opening access to oil, gas infrastructure

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state planner issued new draft rules on Friday to give private investors access to the country’s oil and gas infrastructure including crude oil pipelines, gas pipelines, liquefied natural gas terminals and underground gas storage.
The new draft rules followed requests from the country’s energy operators, especially in natural gas, that asked for equal access to natural gas pipelines and interconnection of the pipes, the National Development and Reform Commission said.
