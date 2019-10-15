China's Sinopec weighs cuts in runs, December crude imports after freight rates surge: sources

FILE PHOTO: A man stands next to a logo of Sinopec, or China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, at an expo on rubber technology in Shanghai, China September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI/LONDON (Reuters) - Asia’s largest refiner, Sinopec, is weighing plans to cut crude oil imports in December and reduce output at its refineries after a surge in global tanker freight rates hit margins, four sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The cost of shipping crude to Asia has surged over the past two weeks after companies stopped using nearly 300 tankers for fear of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran and Venezuela.

Refining margins have yet to catch up with the jump in freight rates, forcing refiners to absorb the high shipping costs for now.

“Refineries are facing strong pressure as spot premiums are high and freight rates have jumped, so it’s not economical to import crude,” the source said on Tuesday, adding that the company was also considering drawing down crude inventories to manage its import demand.

A second source said Sinopec was still studying how much volume and which cargoes from suppliers in the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Middle East it could cut among those due to arrive in China in December.

“The cargoes have been purchased so it’s still unsure whether the volume, especially for long-haul cargoes, can be cut,” he said.

“”Freight rates have jumped to $8-$9 a barrel, up by $7 a barrel. It’s eaten up a chunk of the (refining) margins,” he added.

In a sign that the company was already trying to unload some of its excess supply in the spot market, Sinopec’s trading arm Unipec UK offered four west African crude cargoes last week, but failed to sell them, traders said.

Sinopec could not be immediately reached for comment.