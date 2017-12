BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese customs in Nanjing city has seized 12,000 tonnes of smuggled fuel worth 85 million yuan ($12.98 million), state news agency Xinhua reported on Monday.

The seizure is a result of months of investigations in coastal provinces of Jiangsu, Fujian and Zhejiang province. The authorities have also arrested 17 suspects.

Smuggling was carried out outside the mouth of Yangtze River and at sea, through ship-to-ship loadings with foreign vessels, said Xinhua, which cites state-run Legal Daily as saying.

The report did not specify which refined products were smuggled.