China oil hub Shandong urges refiners to make payments to government risk fund

BEIJING (Reuters) - The provincial tax office in China’s oil refining hub of Shandong has urged local refiners to make payments to the government risk reserve fund to cover periods this year when crude oil dropped below $40 a barrel.

Refiners in China, according to a Beijing policy set in 2016, are required to pay their profit margins to a central government fund whenever crude oil prices sink below $40 a barrel, which is the floor price for retail gasoline and diesel.

The risk reserve fund is used to improve fuel quality, help firms to reduce emission and ensure the national oil supply.

Global oil benchmark prices LCOc1CLc1 plunged to their lowest levels in decades this year and held below $40 a barrel for more than three months amid the coronavirus pandemic and a price war between top oil producers Saudi Arabia and Russia.

“All companies that are registered in Shandong, but not including Qingdao city, and produce or process gasoline and diesel are obliged to make payment to the risk reserve fund,” said a statement issued by the Shandong provincial tax bureau.

Companies who choose to pay by quarter will have to submit their payments for the first two quarters before end-October, according to the statement, and those who pay by the year will have to complete the process by end-February 2021.

PetroChina 601857.SS, listed branch of state-backed China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), said during a media briefing in August it would have to pay nearly 13 billion yuan ($1.9 billion) to the risk reserve fund in the first half of 2020.

A CNPC think tank expert in May called for Beijing to exempt oil firms from submitting payments to the fund so they could put more money into exploration.