September 25, 2018 / 3:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

China's surplus oil refining capacity to hit 136 million tonnes/year in 2020: CNOOC

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China’s refining capacity will grow to 880 million tonnes a year, equivalent to 17.6 million barrels per day, by 2020, 14 percent higher than 2017, a senior researcher from oil company CNOOC said on Tuesday.

This will exceed demand for fuels by the world’s largest energy consumer, creating surplus refining capacity of 136 million tonnes a year, Xu Yugao, director general, policy research office at CNOOC, said at the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC).

Reporting by Florence Tan; editing by Richard Pullin

