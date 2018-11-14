China's top pig farming firm to comply with new lower protein feed standards: executive

GUANGZHOU, China (Reuters) - China’s top pig farming company Wens Foodstuffs Group Co Ltd will comply with new government-backed guidelines on lower protein in animal feed, a company executive said.

China’s Feed Industry Association last month approved new standards for pig and chicken feeds, with lower protein levels as Beijing seeks to reduce its consumption of soymeal amid an ongoing trade spat with major soybean supplier the United States.

Wens has pledged to follow the guidelines, Yang Junpeng, deputy general manager of purchasing told an industry event on Wednesday, adding that it would have only a small impact on the company as its formulas are already very close to the new rules.