China central bank to skip open market operations for eighth straight day: statement

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's central bank said it will skip open market operations for the eighth day in a row on Tuesday, as liquidity levels in the banking system were "relatively high", the People's Bank of China said in an online statement.

For the day, the central bank will neither drain nor inject any funds into the market as there are no maturing reverse repos due on Tuesday.

The PBOC drained a net 330 billion yuan last week via open market operations.