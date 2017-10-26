FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China central bank queries demand for two-month reverse repos: source
#Business News
October 26, 2017 / 7:01 AM / in 2 hours

China central bank queries demand for two-month reverse repos: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank has sent queries to some banks to gauge market demand for two-month reverse repurchase agreements, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks out of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

Reverse repos are the main conduit through which the People’s Bank of China manages money market liquidity and interest rates, and it generally does so via 7-day, 14-day and 28-day operations.

The source, who declined to be identified, said the PBOC was expected to inject funds via two-month reverse repos on Friday for the first time.

Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom and John Ruwitch; Editing by Sam Holmes

