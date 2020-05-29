Business News
China cenbank makes biggest weekly cash injection via OMO since mid-Jan

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank will inject 300 billion yuan ($41.99 billion) into money markets on Friday through seven-day reverse bond repurchase agreements, traders said.

Friday’s move will bring the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) weekly cash injection through open market operations to 670 billion yuan on a net basis, the biggest weekly injection since mid-January, according to Reuters calculations based on official data.

Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

