China cenbank makes biggest weekly cash injection via OMO since mid-Jan

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank will inject 300 billion yuan ($41.99 billion) into money markets on Friday through seven-day reverse bond repurchase agreements, traders said.
Friday’s move will bring the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) weekly cash injection through open market operations to 670 billion yuan on a net basis, the biggest weekly injection since mid-January, according to Reuters calculations based on official data.
