China central bank injects $29 billion via reverse repos

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a mask walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, in Beijing, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank said it has injected 200 billion yuan ($28.94 billion) through 14-day reverse repo operations into the banking system on Wednesday.

On the day, a batch of 150 billion yuan worth of reverse repos is set to mature, leaving the People’s Bank of China to inject 50 billion on a net basis via the liquidity tool.

Separately, another 150 billion yuan worth of medium-term lending facility (MLF) is due to expire on the day. But the PBOC made a one-off MLF rollover for the whole month last week by injecting a total of 700 billion yuan worth of medium-term loans.