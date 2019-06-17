Business News
June 17, 2019 / 2:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China central bank injects funds, second phase of RRR cut takes effect

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Monday the second phase of a cut in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) freed about 100 billion yuan ($14.44 billion) worth of long term funds.

In open market operations, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) also injected 150 billion yuan via 14-day reverse repos to “keep liquidity level stable at end-June”, the bank said in a statement on its website. [CN/MMT]

The PBOC announced in May that it would implement a reduction of RRRs for some small- and medium-sized banks in three phases, as part of wider efforts to help companies weather a slowdown in the world’s second largest economy.

The third phase of the RRR cut is scheduled to take effect on July 15.

Reporting by Winni Zhou and David Stanway; editing by Darren Schuettler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below