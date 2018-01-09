FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 9, 2018 / 1:24 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

China's central bank says it will skip OMOs on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank said it will skip open market operations for the 12th straight trading day on Tuesday as liquidity levels in the banking system were “appropriate”.

On a net basis, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) will drain 130 billion yuan ($20.01 billion) from the money market for the day, equal to the amount of reverse repos due to mature on Tuesday.

The PBOC drained a net 510 billion yuan from the money market last week.

In 2017, the central bank drained 65 billion yuan on a net basis from money markets.

Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom

