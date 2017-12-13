FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PBOC to inject 130 billion yuan via reverse repos: traders
Advocates ready legal fight with FCC on net neutrality
Advocates ready legal fight with FCC on net neutrality
Trump signs government ban on Kaspersky software
Trump signs government ban on Kaspersky software
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
December 13, 2017 / 1:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PBOC to inject 130 billion yuan via reverse repos: traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank will inject 130 billion yuan ($19.63 billion) into money markets on Wednesday, traders said.

FILE PHOTO - A woman walks out of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is injecting 70 billion yuan through seven-day reverse bond repurchase agreements and 60 billion yuan through 28-day reverse repos, they said.

On a net basis, the PBOC will inject a net 60 billion yuan into the market via open market operations for the day, with 70 billion yuan worth of reverse repos due to mature on Wednesday.

The PBOC drained a net 510 billion yuan from the money market last week.

($1 = 6.6210 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
