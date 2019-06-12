China central bank to inject 35 billion yuan via OMO, resuming 28-day tenor: traders

FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank said it will inject 35 billion yuan ($5.06 billion) through open market operations on Wednesday, traders said.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is injecting 15 billion yuan through seven-day reverse bond repurchase agreements and 20 billion yuan through 28-day reverse repos, according to the traders.

The last time the PBOC injected funds via the 28-day tenor was on Jan. 18.

On a net basis, the central bank will drain 25 billion yuan from the market for the day, as 60 billion yuan worth of reverse repos are set to expire on Wednesday.