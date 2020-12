FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin attends a news conference in Beijing, China November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - The United States is smearing Chinese companies, China’s Foreign Ministry said, after sources told Reuters that Washington had warned Pacific island nations about security threats posed by a Chinese company’s bid to build an undersea internet cable.

Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing on Thursday.