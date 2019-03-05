China to stabilize livestock supplies amid disease outbreak: state planner

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state planner pledged on Tuesday to resolutely control African swine fever, an incurable pig disease sweeping through the country’s hog herd, while adding it will stabilize supplies of pigs and poultry.
At the opening of the annual meeting of parliament, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) also said in its work report it will accelerate establishing support policies for agriculture in line with international rules.
Reporting by Muyu Xu, Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; editing by Richard Pullin