Chinese Premier Li Keqiang delivers a speech at the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s fiscal revenue may maintain a declining trend in the second quarter due to significant economic uncertainties, although it may start growing in the second half of the year, the finance ministry said on Friday.

China’s fiscal revenue fell 14.5% in the January-April period, the ministry said in a policy report, citing the impact from the coronavirus outbreak and government efforts to cut taxes and fees.