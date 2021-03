Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks at the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING (Reuters) - China expects its 2021 budget deficit to be around 3.2% of GDP, Premier Li Keqiang said in his work report released on Friday at the start of China’s annual session of parliament, the National People’s Congress (NPC).

Last year’s budget deficit target was set at above 3.6% of GDP.