FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak walk past shops along Yandaixiejie alley, in Beijing, China January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce minister said on Monday that consumption would recover rapidly this year as the economy rebounds further and the COVID-19 epidemic is brought under control.

Wang Wentao made the comments on the sidelines of the annual meeting of parliament.