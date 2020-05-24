Those who want China to pay virus compensation are daydreaming - diplomat
1 Min Read
FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi wearing a face mask following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak arrives to his seat for the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
BEIJING (Reuters) - Those who want to make China pay compensation for the coronavirus outbreak are daydreaming, the Chinese government’s top diplomat Wang Yi said on Sunday.
Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Lincoln Feast.