Healthcare & Pharma

China will continue to work with WHO to seek COVID-19 origins: premier

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured on the headquarters of the World Health Orgnaization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the country would continue to work with the World Health Organization (WHO) in trying to find the origins of COVID-19, in response to a question on U.S. criticism that it was not transparent in sharing data on early cases with a WHO investigation earlier this year.

Li, speaking on Thursday at a media briefing at the end of China’s annual session of parliament, said China had “acted in a fact-based manner and with an open, transparent and cooperative approach”.

