Journalists attend a news conference by Guo Weimin, spokesman for the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), broadcasted at a media center in Beijing, China May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - It is unreasonable and narrow-minded to say China is vying for global leadership by giving virus assistance to other countries, a top government spokesman said on Wednesday.

Guo Weimin, spokesman for the high-profile but largely ceremonial CPPCC advisory body, made the comments at a press conference ahead of the country’s annual meeting of its legislature.